Pawdorable: Doggos spin to If You’re Happy And You Know It in this cute video

These mini dachshund twin brothers, Hugo and Ollie, are spreading smiles, one spin at a time.
By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:59 PM IST
The image shows two doggos named Hugo and Ollie.(Instagram/@hugonollieminisausages)

With Saturday only a few hours away, many are finishing their working week and getting ready to welcome the weekend. What could be better than a 'pawdorable' animal video to get one in the weekend mood? If your answer to that question is 'nothing', then here is a video you must check out. The cute clip, which shows two doggo twin brothers, Hugo and Ollie, spinning to If You’re Happy And You Know It, is bound to offer you a leisurely respite from the stresses of life.

This recording was shared on Hugo and Ollie's very own Instagram account. The caption shared alongside the post reads, "Hoping this video brings happiness to your home".

The video opens to a shot of the two doggos standing on a wooden floor. A person is heard singing in the background, "If you're happy and you know it do a spin". Hugo and Ollie do a stunning spin.

Watch the entire recording here:

Did watching that clip leave you with a massive smile on your face? If so, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a lot of love from netizens. The share currently has over 31,100 views and has simultaneously amassed many appreciative comments.

Here's what people had to say about the share. One person said, "Lovely".

Another individual wrote, "Made my & my daughter’s day". "Spin goals!" read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

