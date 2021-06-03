People can’t decide this viral video of scorpion under black light is creepy or fascinating

Have you seen the videos which are fascinating to watch yet may leave you with a creepy feeling? This video involving a scorpion and its babies perfect fits that description.

Shared on The Reptile Zoo’s Instagram page, the video makes for an incredible watch. It shows the arachnids under black light. What is fascinating to watch is how the exoskeleton of the mom scorpion glows under the black light. However, the same is not the case for the babies and the caption shared along with the video explains why.

“Scorpions exoskeletons glow under black light, but the babies on her back still haven’t developed theirs yet so they don’t glow,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared more than 14 hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 18,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered tons of reactions. There were many who wrote that the video is fascination, while some argued it’s creepy. A few commented its both,

“I was not prepared for this on my feed. I need a warning,” wrote an Instagram user. “This creeps me out yet fascinates me at the same time,” shared another. “I can't quite explain it, but I think that's adorable,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON