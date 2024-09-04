People carry dog on cot, wade through neck-deep water in flood-hit Gujarat: 'Humanity is not dead'

The recent floods in Gujarat have caused widespread devastation. Social media platforms have been flooded with videos documenting the extent of the damage. Amidst these heartbreaking scenes, a heartwarming moment has emerged that has captured the hearts of many. A viral video shows an elderly dog being rescued from the floodwaters on a makeshift cot by brave individuals wading through deep water. The video, shared on Instagram, has garnered widespread attention. Rescue of an elderly dog in Gujarat floods goes viral.(Screengrab/Instagram@ weareyuvaa)

The video shows houses submerged in the flood and residents carrying a dog on a cot. This video was shared with the caption, “An elderly dog was stranded in the Vadodara floods, but the whole community united to rescue it safely”.

The video from Gujarat went viral, and people started praising the residents, saying that “humanity is still alive”.

“This wholesome act of compassion and love is truly inspiring—a strong reminder to never leave anyone behind in times of need” the caption further added.

Take a look at the video here:

Here's how people reacted to the post:

Reacting to the viral video an Instagram user, Reshma Sengupta, commented, "This makes you believe in humanity once again! God bless these people".

A second user, shubhamthatmatters, commented, "Same planet where humanity is doubted every now and then".

Another user, adv.rhythm_sheel_srivastava praising the efforts of the residents commented, "I wish you all succeed the best in your life".

This video was posted on September 3 and since then it has gained more than 13,000 likes and 200 comments.

In the latest spell of rain, Gujarat has received 105 percent of its average annual rainfall within a few days. At least 28 people have died and thousands have been displaced due to the floods. After the recent heavy rains and severe flooding in Gujarat, the state government has started relief and cleanup efforts in different areas.