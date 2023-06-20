People in Mumbai local jam to Kishore Kumar’s song. Watch

The Internet is full of heartening videos that make us smile. Now, another such clip on social media is going viral. It shows a group of strangers in Mumbai local, having a jamming and singing session. The video is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

People in Mumbai local jam to Kishore Kumar’s song.(Instagram/@sashankpandeyy)

In a video shared by @sashankpandeyy you can see a group of people in Mumbai local. The clip shows them singing O Mere Dil Ke Chain by Kishore Kumar. A few people can also be seen dancing to it. “Who said we only fight in local train,” wrote @sashankpandeyy in the post’s caption.

Watch the video of people singing in Mumbai local below:

This post was shared on June 1. Since being posted, it has been liked over 98,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

See what are people saying about this clip here:

An individual wrote, “Bro on fire.” A second added, “Uncle passed the vibe check.” "Wow!!! love you Mumbaikars...way to go...will join you all someday for sure," expressed a third. A fourth added, “That's how society should be and this kind of video literally light up the whole room.”