Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / People love this daughter’s post on how her dad is helping her mom before exams
trending

People love this daughter’s post on how her dad is helping her mom before exams

“Wholesome,” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to the post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 07:03 PM IST
The Twitter user shared this image along with the post.(Twitter/@atulaak)

Have you ever heard the saying that “Love is in small things”? The small and caring interactions between couples are often considered more important than the grand gestures. And this post shared on Twitter perfectly captures that beautiful part of a relationship.

Twitter user with handle @atulaak shared an image along with the beautiful tweet. “Mum has language exams this week and dad spends every morning margining her answer sheets and getting her 'pencil box' ready. Small acts of service = best love language,” she wrote.

Take a look at the post here:

The tweet, since being shared as day ago, has gathered nearly 5,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Most says how this gesture is one of those things which certainly make for couple goals.

“Wholesome,” wrote a Twitter user. “Awwww, the sweetest thing,” shared another. “Now these are serious couple goals,” commented a third. “How sweet and kind of him,” expressed a fourth.

‘What do you think of the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter

Related Stories

trending

This couple that travels across India on a Bullet with sidecar is inspiring many

PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 06:56 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

People love this daughter’s post on how her dad is helping her mom before exams

Elephant’s happy reaction while exploring a water pipe makes for a cute video

Video of a ‘cat pack with purrfect table manners’ is too cute to handle

Daughter puts stickers on mom’s face, asks ‘do you wuv it’. Watch cute video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP