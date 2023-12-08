People perform Garba at Times Square to celebrate dance form getting UNESCO tag

Gujarat's traditional Garba dance made it to UNESCO’s `Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity'. To celebrate this incredible honour, a group of people gathered at New York’s Times Square to do something beautiful. Dressed in traditional attires, they showed amazing moves while performing Garba.

A video of the performance was shared on X by the official Twitter account of the Consulate General of India. “Embracing the vibrant spirit of Garba in @TimesSquareNYC Community members @FIA united in a joyous Garba celebration, honouring @UNESCO's recognition of ‘Garba of Gujarat’ as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Celebrating the unifying spirit of #Garba at the crossroads of the world,” reads the caption posted along with the clip. The post is complete with a few images of the gathering.

Take a look at this Garba performance:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, the clip has collected more than 4,200 views. The share has also accumulated nearly 70 likes.

About UNESCO tag of Garba:

On December 6, UNESCO took to X to announce the inclusion of the dance form in the list. “New inscription on the #IntangibleHeritage List: Garba of Gujarat, #India,” they wrote. The tweet soon received reactions from many, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state’s Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

“Garba is a celebration of life, unity and our deep-rooted traditions. Its inscription on the Intangible Heritage List showcases to the world the beauty of Indian culture. This honour inspires us to preserve and promote our heritage for future generations. Congrats for this global acknowledgment,” PM Modi tweeted.

“The Garba is a unique manifestation of worshipping the divine feminine - the primordial Goddess. Garba's inclusion in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list is truly a proud moment for Gujarat and India. It is an honour given by the world to the ancient culture of India,” Chief Minister Bhupendra Pate shared as a part of his post.

