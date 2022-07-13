People throw huge mentos into a massive soda bottle as a part of Willy Wonka chocolate factory themed challenge. Watch

Content creator MrBeast often organises different challenges that are interesting to watch. A recent video he shared shows one such challenge that is based on the popular film Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory. As a part of the challenge the participants are seen doing various things, including throwing huge mentos into a massive soda bottle.

“Tossing Giant Mentos Into A MASSIVE Bottle,” MrBeast wrote and posted the video on his official Facebook page. In the challenge, the participants played for the ownership of his chocolate brand called Feastables. They took part in several types of games including a cooking round judged by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey. At the end, one of the people also won the competition but the game ended with a twist as he exchanged the ownership for half a million dollars in cash.

The video opens to show the first challenge that includes each contestant trying to put a huge mentos into a soda bottle. One of them succeeds and the final result of the two items interacting is incredible to watch. Take a look at the rest of the video to enjoy people playing various games.

The video has been posted about 18 hours ago. Since being shared, the video has gone viral and till now has accumulated more than 9.8 million views. The video has also prompted people to share various comments.

“I would love to be a contestant,” wrote a Facebook user. “I love how Gordon Ramsay is there to judge those guys desserts. It’s nice to see how he is willing to partake in these challenges. It’s awesome!” commented another. “Not gonna lie Gordon Ramsay just made me laugh, fair play,” expressed a third.

