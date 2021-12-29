Person asks if an unknown family can buy them lunch, watch what happens next

The Internet can simply never get enough of Good Samaritans who make people's days by their random acts of kindness and rightly so. This video posted on Instagram by one such person who often takes to the app to share such incidents where they help those in need, has gone viral.

The video was posted by Isaiah Garza who often conducts fundraisers and plans other such ways through which they can financially help those in need. This video opens to show how this person approaches a random family at a store with a box of Lunchables and asks them if they could buy it on their behalf since they seem to have forgotten their wallet at home.

The woman he approached nods and says, “Your lunch? Sure, no problem," and hands them 20 dollars. Soon enough, the person who was pretending like they forgot their wallet, tells the family that they would like to give them 500 dollars in addition to buying them Christmas presents. This moves them to tears. “This beautiful family has been struggling the last few years. Their daughter was born with a rare brain condition & cerebral palsy,” reads the caption to the video.

Watch the emotional video here:

Since being shared on Instagram on December 20, this video has garnered more than seven lakh likes and several heartwarming reactions.

“People who have less or are struggling are most of the time the most generous people…It’s so nice to see. Warms my heart,” commented an Instagram user. “So beautiful. Her kind voice,” point out another. “They deserve it,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

