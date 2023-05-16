Pet cat discovers hidden camera, smacks it. Watch viral video

Cat videos are mostly fun to watch. The clips that capture the different antics of the kitties often leave people laughing out loud. Just like this video shared on Reddit that shows a cat meeting a hidden camera.

The image shows the cat looking at the hidden camera.(Reddit/@Ginger_Welsh_Cookie)

“When you just wanna monitor your home and fur babies… and they don’t want you watching…,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a cat looking directly at the camera as if thinking about a plan to dismantle it. Within a few seconds, the kitty acts and smacks the camera. What makes the video even funnier is another pet watching the incident unfold while standing still in the background.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 6,500 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also received tons of comments from people.

Here’s how Redditors reacted:

“Purranormal Cativity,” joked a Reddit user. “The 1st rule of kitty fight club is, no one talks or records kitty fight club,” joined another. “With the camera out of the way, now the mayhem begins,” added a third. “OK, boys, I've dismantled it. PAAAARTAY! Bring on the tuna! But we have to clean up before they get home,” wrote a fourth.