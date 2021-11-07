Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Pet me': puppy dog begs for distracted toddler's attention. Watch viral video

In this video, a toddler's attention has been caught by something far more interesting to him than his little puppy dog who is starving for his attention and begging for pets.
Puppy dog begs for this cute, distracted toddler's attention.
Published on Nov 07, 2021 02:02 PM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

A puppy and a toddler in the same video? Yes, you saw that right. This means double the dose of cuteness and double the dose of trying to decide who deserves more attention!

In this video that has gone viral all over Instagram, we can see that there is a toddler whose attention has been caught by something that seems to be far more interesting to him than his little puppy dog who is just starving for his attention and begging for pets and play time.

Most of the viewers guessed that the toddler was probably watching some pretty good and addictive television for him to not even notice the fact that his puppy is begging for his attention and snuggling up to him at every possible moment.

Watch the puppy keep trying and failing to get its friends attention several times here:

The video has raked up the views to 4.2 million and the count keeps rising.

“My little doggie always used to do that to get attention,” read a comment from an Instagram user who could easily relate to what was happening in the video.

All this while another commenter tried to reason by saying: “Coco Melon must be on”. Because it seems highly unlikely that this cute puppy would be deprived of attention in such a funny manner otherwise!

“Somebody, rub his belly!” - urged a third.

What do you think about these attempts on the puppy’s part? Would you pet this playful pooch?

