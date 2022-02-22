Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pet owl refuses to let go of toy it is holding in its beak. Watch cute video

The pet owl refused to part with the toy it is holding in its beak. The video was shot in Russia's Moscow. 
Published on Feb 22, 2022 07:48 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Pets are pampered little beings who love playing with toys like kids do. However, sometimes they can get too attached to toys that they refuse to part with them. Like this video of a pet owl from Russia’s Moscow that refused to let go of a toy it held in its beak and became angry whenever asked. It looks so attached to the little stuff toy that it even flies away at one point. 

The video was shot by the owner of the owl in 2016. The owl looks majestic while it seems hellbent on not parting with the toy that it is holding in its beak. The owl seems like it is throwing tantrums like a kid and making loud noises. 

The pet owner is heard saying many things in Russian to the owl in order to persuade it to give away the toy. By the end of the video, the owl finally lets go of the toy and gives it to its owner. However, the owner just observes the owl and gives it back the toy.

Watch the video below:

What do you think about this cute video?

