Pet parents show how to play ‘animal-friendly Holi’ with your dog. Video wins hearts

Holi, played with colours and gulal, is a fun festival that many enjoy. However, this day is not so fun when it comes to our beloved pets. Though we want to celebrate and share the joy with them, we need to be mindful about the way we are including them in our celebration. And now, these pet parents have found out the perfect way to do so. They shared a video to show how to play ‘animal-friendly’ Holi with your pets.

The video is posted on an Instagram page that shows different adventures of the pet dog with its paw-parents. “The OG Holi Reel! Hope you’ll love watching it this time too! Share this reel to spread the message of a cruelty-free, animal-friendly Holi because a lot of people still tease indies, cows, monkeys or drench their own pets in harmful colours. Have a colourful & safe Holi,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip shows how the dog’s pet mom showers the cutie with colourful flower petals.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 4.9 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received more than 49,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Favourite Holi reel to date,” posted an Instagram user. “I was actually hoping you would post this since I was unable to find the last one!!” shared another. “Best thing I’ve seen today,” commented a third. “Cutest reel I saw today,” wrote a fourth.