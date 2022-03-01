Pet parents welcome puppy born with green fur, name it after Shrek’s Fiona

Trevor Mosher and Audra Rhys, a couple hailing from Nova Scotia, were excited and expecting their pet bulldog to give birth to seven healthy puppies. However, they were in for a surprise when after giving birth to all the seven puppies, as the ultrasound previously confirmed, the mama dog went into labour one more time to bring another puppy into this world. What, however, left the pet parents surprised - and have now amazed netizens - is the colour of the newborn puppy’s fur. The puppy was born with a bright green fur.

Rhys, on January 31, took to Facebook to share about the newborn puppy. “We got some really awesome names for Freya’s and Loki’s baby girl puppy that was born with a green tinge, so far there is Hulkette, Fiona, Wasabi, Lucky Irish, Pistachio are there any others out there? I wish the colour would stay it would be really cool!” she wrote and also tagged her partner. She also posted a few images showcasing the beautiful newborn puppy.

They later decided to name the puppy Fiona — after the ogre princess from the film Shrek, reports People. She also added that the puppy is slowly starting to lose its colour.

Though rare, there have been others incidents of dogs born with green fur. This rare phenomenon takes place when the unborn puppies come in contact with a green pigment found in bile, reports CNN.

Take a look at the post that shows the beautiful green puppy:

What are your thoughts on this unusual incident and the beautiful puppy?