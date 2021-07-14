Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pet rat learns to stack its bowls. ‘Starting a ratstaurant?’ wonder netizens

Olive the pet rat learns how to stack metal bowls in this video shared on Instagram and Reddit.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 03:34 PM IST
Olive the rat showing off an awesome trick she's learnt. (Instagram/@shadow_the_rat_s)

If you’ve seen the film Ratatouille, you’ve probably marvelled at Remy the rat who cooks like a dream at a French restaurant. While that was a movie, a video has some netizens wondering if this rat, named Olive, is also looking to start his own ‘ratstaurant’.

The video shared on social media shows Olive the rat showing off an awesome trick he's learnt. The clip shows him stacking bowls perfectly, actions that earn him some tasty treats.

The video has been posted on an Instagram page called ‘shadow_the_rat_s’. It features several such videos of rats and this clip of Olive is the latest addition on the page.

“Olive is starting to learn how to stack metal bowls!” says the caption shared along with the video.

Watch the clip below:

The clip has also been shared on Reddit and has been collecting various reactions.

“Are they starting a ratstaurant?” wondered an individual. “Cute. First time I've seen a rat learning stacking,” posted another. “Why?” asked a third.

To this, the person who shared the video, replied, “Why not?”

“Training is fun for any animal, but rats in particular are very social and love this sort of puzzle solving, so for them it’s an ideal way to keep them mentally stimulated. Olive here absolutely adores training and she and her cagemates always look forward to their sessions!” they explained further.

What do you think about this video and Olive the rat?

