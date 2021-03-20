Pets vs Wind: Video capturing antics of pets is too cute to handle

Have you ever seen those cute animal videos which make you go “Aww” but also leave you laughing out loud? If yes, then here is a video showcasing pets vs wind, which will speak to your soul. Even if you haven’t, don’t worry, let this hilariously adorable video be your first.

The video shows how pets are making the best out of the situations where wind is playing a spoilsport. There is a possibility that you’ll not be able to watch the video just once.

The video is actually a montage of various small clips capturing all sorts of antics of pets in front of wind. From clips of dogs tackling the strong breeze to horses enjoying the gushing wind, it has different kinds of sweet moments to offer.

Aren’t these animals simply adorable? Which one did you like the best?

