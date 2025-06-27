Philadelphia CEO questions Zohran Mamdani’s goals, asks ‘Who is paying for all of this?’

Zohran Mamdani’s unexpected win as the Democratic nominee in New York’s mayoral primary received mixed reactions. A Philadelphia CEO shared a post questioning the 33-year-old’s campaign promises, and the post received opinionated views on LinkedIn. A Philadelphia CEO’s post questioning Zohran Mamdani has sparked a heated debate on LinkedIn. (AFP, LinkedIn/Michael Spivak)

“Last Night New York City Democrats voted for Democratic Socialist @Zohran Mamdani. His main goal is to lower the cost of living for regular working class citizens in the city of New York. 1. Low Cost Food Stores 2. Free Childcare 3. Free Bus Service 4. Affordable Housing,” Michael Spivak, CEO at All American Home Care, wrote. He then asked, “Please explain this to me. Who is paying for all of this?”

Take a look at the entire post:

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “And $65million for trans gender surgeries for teens, replace police with social workers and impede ICE with their deportation arrests… NYC will be called soon - NewYorkstan.”

Another added, “Sorry to say, his main goal is to eradicate the Jewish people and the State of Israel while simultaneously pandering to those who desperately need lower food costs, free child care, bus services and affordable housing!”

What are Zohran Mamdani's campaign promises?

Mamdani proposed making all MTA buses fare-free and freezing subway fares. He also wants to increase the corporate tax and introduce a 2% city income tax on citizens earning more than $1 million.

Among Mamdani’s promises is universal childcare for kids aged six weeks to five years. He repeatedly emphasized making the city more affordable.

"This is a city where one in four of its people are living in poverty, a city where 500,000 kids go to sleep hungry every night," he told the BBC, adding, "And ultimately, it's a city that is in danger of losing that which makes it so special."

A supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, he promised to work towards gender-affirming healthcare and grant sanctuary to undocumented workers.