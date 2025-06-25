How Zohran Mamdani used Bollywood to score a poll upset in NYC mayoral primary

Zohran Mamdani is all set to be the Democratic candidate for the New York City Mayor as Andrew Cuomo conceded the race in a stunning upset. This makes him the first Muslim nominee. In 2021, Cuomo resigned as the governor after multiple sexual harassment allegations against him. With 95% of ballots counted, Zohran was leading Cuomo 43% to 36% in the Democratic primary, BBC reported. File photo of Zohran Mamdani(AP)

Zohran Mamdani's connection with India

A rising star in US politics, Zohran was born on October 18, 1991 in Kampala, Uganda, to Professor Mahmood Mamdani, a political thinker, and Mira Nair, a renowned Indian-American filmmaker.

Mahmood, a Uganda-born Indian scholar, has taught at several universities, including Columbia University, and currently serves as the Director of the Makerere Institute of Social Research in Uganda.

Mira Nair is a popular name in the entertainment industry. The Indian-American filmmaker is known for films like Salaam Bombay!, Monsoon Wedding, The Namesake, and Queen of Katwe.

“Tonight, we made history... I will be your Democratic nominee for the mayor of New York City,” Zohran told his supporters post his victory.

How Zohran Mamdani used Bollywood to score a poll upset?

The millennial progressive, who aspires to be the city's maiden South Asian mayor, leaned into his roots in the diverse city.

The rapper turned politician secured endorsement from renowned names like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders, and several others, as he moved into the Mayoral Election.

Throughout his poll campaigning, Zohran represented himself as a candidate of the people and an organiser.

His state assembly profile reads, “As life took its inevitable turns, with detours in film, rap, and writing it was always organising that ensured that the events of our world would not lead him to despair, but to action.”

He even posted a campaign video that was perfectly mixed with clips from megastar Amitabh Bachchan's popular Bollywood film Deewar.

Speaking of billionaires, he used Bachchan's famous dialogue “Aaj mere paas… kya hai tumhare paas? (Today I have... what do you have?)” to highlight the support he got from the “people.”

“Billionaires already have everything. Now, your time has come,” he captioned the video, which was shared on June 5 on Instagram.

FAQs:

1. What has Zohran Mamdani promised after becoming New York City governor?

He has proposed free bus service, rent freezes, a chain of city-owned grocery stores focused on affordability, and universal childcare for children aged six weeks to five years, among other things.

2. Who won Democratic Primary for New York City Mayor?

Zohran Mamdani has defeated Andrew Cuomo.

3. Where was Zohran Mamdani born?

He was born in Kampala, Uganda, but his family moved to New York when he was seven years old.