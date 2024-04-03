Physically healthy 28-year-old woman in the Netherlands chooses euthanasia. Here’s why

Zoraya ter Beek, a 28-year-old woman hailing from a village in the Netherlands has decided to legally end her life. As per reports, despite being physically healthy, she chose euthanasia due to her crippling mental health struggles. She expects to be euthanized in early May this year. The 28-year-old woman from the Netherlands expects to be euthanized in early May. (Unsplash/bretkavanaugh)

“I did not want to burden my partner with having to keep the grave tidy,” ter Beek told the Free Press over a text message. “We have not picked an urn yet, but that will be my new house!” she added.

Talking about her mental health struggles she shared that once psychiatrists told her, “there’s nothing more we can do for you. It’s never gonna get any better”. It is at that point she decided to opt for euthanasia. “I was always very clear that if it doesn’t get better, I can’t do this anymore,” she added. She suffers from depression, autism, and borderline personality disorder.

How will the process take place?

She explained that she would undergo the procedure at her own home while lying on the couch in her living room. “The doctor really takes her time. It is not that they walk in and say: lay down please! Most of the time it is first a cup of coffee to settle the nerves and create a soft atmosphere. Then she asks if I am ready. I will take my place on the couch. She will once again ask if I am sure, and she will start up the procedure and wish me a good journey. Or, in my case, a nice nap, because I hate it if people say, ‘Safe journey.’ I’m not going anywhere,” she added. Following this, the doctor will administer a sedative and a drug - which will stop her heart.

“I’m a little afraid of dying, because it’s the ultimate unknown,” ter Beek told the outlet. “We don’t really know what’s next - or is there nothing? That’s the scary part,” she added.