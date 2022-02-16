Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Pic of ‘Rashi bewafa hai’ written on currency note sparks meme fest on Twitter
trending

Pic of ‘Rashi bewafa hai’ written on currency note sparks meme fest on Twitter

The memes on the viral pic of a currency note of ₹20 with the words ‘Rashi bewafa hai’ written on it will leave you laughing out loud.
The image shows a currency note of 20 with the words ‘Rashi bewafa hai’ written on it that has now gone viral and sparked a meme fest on Twitter.(Screengrab)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 12:54 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A pic of a currency note with the words ‘Rashi bewafa hai’ written on it has gone widely viral online, especially on Twitter. Not just that, the picture has also turned into the new meme template for people. And, creative tweeple are leaving no stone unturned to come up with rib-tickling memes using the now-viral picture.

The picture that has taken the Internet by storm shows a Rs. 20 note. On one side of the currency note, the words "Rashi Bewafa Hai" are also written. Loosely translated from Hindi, it means Rashi is unfaithful. Twitter is now filled with various memes related to it. A few remembered a similar picture that went viral years ago. The picture was of a currency note with the words “Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai [Sonam Gupta is unfaithful],” written on it.

Take a look at this post that a Twitter user shared using a Shark Tank India meme:

RELATED STORIES

This is what another user posted:

This Twitter user’s caption, when loosely translated from Hindi, reads, “Who is Rashi, is she Sonam’s sister?”

This individual was reminded of another viral Rashi-related trend. The trend was sparked after artist Yashraj Mukhate shared a video in which he turned a scene from the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya into a song.

This Twitter user also shared a post with the same reference:

Here are some more hilarious tweets:

Which of these memes left you laughing out loud?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
memes twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Bappi Lahiri
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming
UP Election 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP