Pic of ‘Rashi bewafa hai’ written on currency note sparks meme fest on Twitter

A pic of a currency note with the words ‘Rashi bewafa hai’ written on it has gone widely viral online, especially on Twitter. Not just that, the picture has also turned into the new meme template for people. And, creative tweeple are leaving no stone unturned to come up with rib-tickling memes using the now-viral picture.

The picture that has taken the Internet by storm shows a Rs. 20 note. On one side of the currency note, the words "Rashi Bewafa Hai" are also written. Loosely translated from Hindi, it means Rashi is unfaithful. Twitter is now filled with various memes related to it. A few remembered a similar picture that went viral years ago. The picture was of a currency note with the words “Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai [Sonam Gupta is unfaithful],” written on it.

Take a look at this post that a Twitter user shared using a Shark Tank India meme:

This is what another user posted:

This Twitter user’s caption, when loosely translated from Hindi, reads, “Who is Rashi, is she Sonam’s sister?”

This individual was reminded of another viral Rashi-related trend. The trend was sparked after artist Yashraj Mukhate shared a video in which he turned a scene from the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya into a song.

This Twitter user also shared a post with the same reference:

Here are some more hilarious tweets:

Which of these memes left you laughing out loud?

