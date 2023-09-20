‘Pirates of Hyderabad’: Pigeons steal grains from a moving vehicle and how

A video of a group of pigeons attacking and stealing grains from sacks kept on a moving vehicle has been doing the rounds on social media. Shared on Instagram, the clip has collected hilarious comments from netizens.

Pigeons stealing grains from sacks kept on a vehicle. (Instagram/@shibustuff)

“Hyderabad pigeons are a class apart,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram by a user, Shibani Mitra. The video opens to show Mitra facing the camera. As the video goes on, one can see pigeons attacking sacks of grains on the moving vehicle.

Watch pigeons stealing food from a moving vehicle here:

Although the video was shared a while back, it is still gaining traction online. It has raked up more than 1.2 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of this video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Grain theft auto,” joked an individual.

Another added, “‘Attack on ration’.”

“Customer: What do you mean you can’t identify the thief? Driver: Kaise bolu isse ki [How do I say this to her that], they all look the same,” shared a third.

A fourth wrote, “Pirates of Hyderabad.”

“Pigeons be like: modern problems require modern solutions,” commented a fifth.

A sixth echoed a customer’s sentiments and wrote, “Customer: Where’s my other 5 kgs of ration?”

Earlier, a video of an elephant stealing sugarcane from a truck went viral on social media. The video captures an elephant standing at the side of the road, trumpeting to stop a truck. Within moments, the elephant steals a few sugarcanes and continues eating them. It keeps on repeating the same thing with other trucks carrying sugarcane.

