Elephant stops passing trucks to steal sugarcane. Cute video wins hearts

Elephant videos that capture the intelligent acts of the animals are absolutely amazing to watch. One such video was recently re-shared by Twitter user Dr. Ajayita. It shows how a gentle giant stops passing trucks to steal sugarcane.

The video opens to show an elephant standing at the side of the road. Within moments, a truck carrying sugarcane approaches the gentle giant, it then moves forward and trumpets to stop the vehicle. As the car stops, the elephant takes a few pieces of sugarcane from the truck and continues eating. The animal keeps repeating the same thing with other trucks carrying sugarcane. It is amazing to watch how the gentle giant waits patiently for the trucks to come and never, even once, tries disrupting the traffic for other cars.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 1.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered more than 6,500 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Badaa imaandaar collector hai,” posted a Twitter user. “So cute,” commented another. “I love how the people are cooperating rather than just trying to move forward somehow, it seems like they are used to things like these,” expressed a third. “Wow! That’s smart!!” wrote a fourth.