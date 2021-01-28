IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Playful panda cub appears on live 'panda cam' at National Zoo, Washington
trending

Playful panda cub appears on live 'panda cam' at National Zoo, Washington

The adorable cub made his debut virtually on Wednesday at the National Zoo in Washington.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:58 AM IST
This handout photo released by the Smithsonian's National Zoo shows a panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji in Washington. The National Zoo has struck a new extension of its longstanding agreement with the Chinese government that will keep the zoo’s iconic giant pandas in Washington for another three years. (AP)

He may be a giant panda, but for now Xiao Qi Ji is still a baby, romping with toys and snacking on sweet potato, his first solid food.

The adorable cub made his debut virtually on Wednesday at the National Zoo in Washington, appearing live on 'Panda Cam' as the zoo is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Cooked sweet potato. It's nice and soft and is easy for him to eat," said zookeeper Marty Dearie, laughing as Xiao Qi Ji munched away.

Xiao Qi Ji is the son of Mei Xiang, who gave birth to him at the zoo, thrilling panda enthusiasts and zoo officials who thought at age 22 she had a slim chance of having a fourth healthy cub.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
panda cub
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP