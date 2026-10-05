'Please go all over Bangalore and shoot these': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on foreigner's Indiranagar 12th main 'mess' video

A Canadian vlogger’s recent video highlighting Bengaluru’s broken footpaths has put the city’s pedestrian infrastructure under the spotlight. The video has now drawn comments from industrialist Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who questioned why companies and restaurants in Indiranagar could not ensure better pavements.

Canadian vlogger flags Bengaluru footpaths

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw weighs in on Bengaluru footpath issues. (Left: Instagram/@caleb_friesen, Right: Bloomberg)

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Canadian vlogger Caleb Friesen recently shared a video from 12th Main in Indiranagar, showing broken pavement, piles of rubble, missing slabs and a large hole filled with garbage. He questioned how such conditions could exist in a prominent area of Bengaluru, a city known for its technology and startup ecosystem.

In the video, Friesen described the footpaths as a mess and said they should be safe, walkable and pedestrian-friendly. He also questioned why the condition of the pavements did not reflect the city’s reputation as a major technology hub.

The video drew attention online, with several users agreeing that Bengaluru needs better pedestrian infrastructure.

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Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw reacts

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing Friesen’s post on X, Mazumdar-Shaw said some of the complaints appeared to have been addressed by the Greater Bengaluru Authority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing Friesen’s post on X, Mazumdar-Shaw said some of the complaints appeared to have been addressed by the Greater Bengaluru Authority. {{/usCountry}}

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“Firstly, @GBA_office seem to have fixed the complaints. @caleb_friesen, thanks for raising awareness. Please go all over Bangalore and shoot these videos,” she wrote.

She then questioned the role of businesses operating along 12th Main.

“Secondly, why can’t the companies and restaurants on 12th Main, Indiranagar, ensure good pavements? Civic apathy is the curse of our city,” she added.

Her response brought the conversation back to the responsibility of both civic authorities and businesses in maintaining public spaces.

Take a look:

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Internet reacts to Bengaluru footpath debate

While some users agreed that businesses could help maintain the pavements outside their properties, others said leaving the responsibility to individual establishments could create inconsistent walkways.

“Individual ownership is the only scalable and workable solution. Every house and commercial place should be responsible for maintaining the pavement in front of their property,” one user wrote.

Another disagreed, saying, “Private entities can’t build all pavements. Expected better from you and expected you to grill the government, but that’s not possible.”

A third user pointed to problems with privately maintained footpaths, writing, “If each restaurant or shop fixes the footpath in front of them, we get uneven, inconsistent and nearly unwalkable footpaths. I have seen this at multiple places in HSR Layout.”

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Another user suggested that the Greater Bengaluru Authority explore newer machinery and technology for repairing pavements and maintaining drains.

One more comment criticised the quality of repairs, saying, “Even the fixing of long-standing issues looks very shabby, as if they are saying this is what you deserve as citizens. Please have some basic minimum standards. Our own tax money deserves to be spent wisely.”