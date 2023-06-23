PM Modi in US: Anand Mahindra shares incredible moments from President Biden's state dinner

The state dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22nd June 2023, was attended by an impressive gathering. Several high-profile individuals attended the state dinner, including business tycoon, CEOs of global corporations, and other notable figures. Among the attendees was Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra group, was also present. Post the event, he took to Twitter to share some incredible moments it.

US President Joe Biden and PM Modi addressed a joint press conference in White House.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I promised to share some images from the State Dinner in Washington in honour of @PMOIndia at the White House. It was a pleasant surprise to see how the dominant theme of the evening—apart from the cuisine—was music. From the very start to the finish," wrote Anand Mahindra as he shared videos and pictures from the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In subsequent tweets, Mahindra also shared about the orchestra that was present at the event.

A video shows US Marine band playing ‘Ae mere watan ke logon.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is a video of Virtuoso violinist Joshua Bell.

In the last tweet, he shared a clip of an A Capella group from U Penn, Penn Masala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These tweets were shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, they have been liked several times. Many have also reacted to these moments.

Check out what are people saying about President Joe Biden's state dinner with PM Narendra Modi:

An individual commented, "Thanks for sharing the beautiful moments of affirmation of Bharat on the global stage." A second posted, "Goosebumps scenes. Proud moment for India. " "That's awesome."