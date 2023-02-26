PM Modi reacts to South Korean embassy staff dancing to Naatu Naatu. Watch

The song Naatu Naatu from the Indian period drama RRR has created a buzz around the world. Besides winning a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award, the song has also received an Oscar nomination in the best original song category. Needless to say, it has already garnered millions of views across different social media platforms. Also, netizens have been sharing their dance performances while grooving to this song. The staff of the South Korean embassy has recently joined that list too after they tweeted a video that shows them dancing to the peppy track. The video has wowed many, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the embassy shared a video along with a description. “Naatu Naatu RRR Dance Cover - Korean Embassy in India. Do you know Naatu? We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!” they wrote.

PM Modi re-tweeted the video along with an appreciative caption. “Lively and adorable team effort,” he tweeted and also added a thumbs up emoticon.

Take a look at the posts:

The post was shared a little over an hour ago. Since being shared, it has received close to 3.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has accumulated nearly 14,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the post.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Wow,” posted a Twitter user. “Great,” shared another. “This is high praise indeed for the South Korean embassy,” commented a third. “Highly enthusiastic, spirited and fun... fitness of mind and body guaranteed!” expressed a fourth. “Wow! This is amazing! Very well done!!” wrote a fifth.