PM Modi visits UAE, Burj Khalifa lights up with Indian tricolour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on July 15. In his day-long visit, he will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The leaders are meeting to review the burgeoning bilateral ties between the two nations. Expectedly, this visit has prompted social media users to share varied posts. Amid those shares, a video showing Burj Khalifa has gone viral. The clip shows the world’s tallest building lighting up with Indian tricolour to mark the visit of PM Modi.

The image shows Burj Khalifa lighting up with Indian tricolour to mark PM Modi's UAE visit. (Twitter/@ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ANI took to Twitter to share the amazing video. “Dubai's Burj Khalifa displayed the colours of the Indian national flag yesterday ahead of PM Modi's official visit to the country,” they wrote alongside. The video opens to show the skyscraper lighting up in the colours of the Indian flag. As the video progresses, it also shows a picture of PM Modi. The video ends with a message that reads, “Welcome honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Take a look at the video that shows Burj Khalifa:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has collected close to 34,000 views. Alongside, the clip has accumulated more than 1,900 likes.

PM Modi’s two-nation tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-nation tour of France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He arrived in the UAE after completion of a two-day visit to Paris where he met French President Emmanuel Macron on Bastille Day parade and was also the Guest of Honour.