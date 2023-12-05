Police, firefighters team up to rescue dog from a dryer vent. See pics

A curious dog found himself in a tight spot when he got his head stuck in a dryer vent while trying to sneak a peek. The pet’s parents soon informed the police about the situation, and they teamed up with firefighters to free the dog. The fire department later shared the heartwarming rescue story on Facebook. Many flocked to the comments section to express their gratitude towards the people involved in the heroic rescue.

Dog stuck in a dryer vent. (Facebook/@sumterscpolice)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sumter Police Department shared pictures from the rescue operation and wrote, “Adventures of the dog kind: Spike was sniffing out mischief when he got stuck in the dryer vent of a Warren Court home earlier today. With the help of Sumter PD and Sumter Fire Department personnel, happy hound was freed from his unfortunate circumstance and is doing fine, probably looking to see what else he can get into for the day.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The first picture shows Spike with his head outside the dryer vent while the rest of his body remains indoors. Another captures officers carefully cutting away the vent to free the dog. The department even shared a picture of the dog after he was rescued.

Take a look at the Facebook post here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The post was shared on December 1. It has since collected close to 400 reactions, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even reshared the post and dropped comments on the picture, including one from the pet parent.

“I am thankful for the time and the care from both the police and fire department for rescuing Spike. It took over an hour. Glad I was home while Kam was at school. Job well done,” the dog’s pet parent wrote on Facebook.

Here’s what people have to say about this heroic rescue:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As an owner of hounds, this is not at all surprising. I’m glad the handsome boy is safe now. Hopefully, it will be a while before he gets into another predicament!”

Another added, “Spike is a mischievous one! Thanks for freeing the lil fella. Hopefully he learned his lesson.”

“Poor baby! Happy he is ok! Good job Sumter PD/Fire Dept!” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Glad he was ok!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON