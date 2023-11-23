Duo bravely rescues giant python in Karnataka. Watch hair-raising video

A video capturing the daring rescue of a python by an elderly man and teen has been gaining widespread attention on social media. In the video, one can see how they team up and rescue the reptile. Duo rescuing a giant python. (X/@DpHegde)

“Daredevil act at Saligrama #Kundapura. Heroic act by this child, but it’s very dangerous too,” reads the caption to the video shared on X. The video opens to show an elderly man holding the python by its tail and trying to remove it from a bush. As onlookers watch, a young boy joins in the risky attempt and tries to grab the snake’s neck. Together, they manage to extract the snake from the bushes and place it inside a sack to release it back into its natural habitat.

Watch the video right here:

The video was shared on November 22. Since being shared, it has accumulated over 1.5 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. It also has more than 1,200 likes and numerous retweets. A few even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Check out how people reacted to this video:

“They probably belong to a certain tribe in the south who are experts in catching snakes from childhood but this is a big one to handle!” wrote an individual.

Another added, “Wow, really fearless kid! He could’ve gotten coiled around by the python.”

“Kid has 100x more courage than me,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “This is very dangerous and risky. The kid shouldn’t have been allowed to do this activity. Indeed, he is well trained and strong but it’s not advisable.”

“Yes but this is not advisable. They should have contacted forest officials. They know snack catchers who are professionals,” commented a fifth.

A sixth joined, “I think he is trained for it and assisting his master.”

“Looks like the kid is an experienced snake catcher!” posted a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON