Police officer’s way of greeting caregivers and visitors at clinic wins hearts. Watch

A video of a police officer walking that extra mile to bring smiles to people was recently posted online. The video shows the cop on duty outside a medical clinic at USA’s Cleveland greeting people in an unusual way. Shared on Instagram, there is a possibility that the wonderful clip will leave you happy too.

Cleveland Clinic, the place where the officer is posted, shared the video on their official Insta page. “Ain’t no party like an 89th Street party! Cleveland Clinic Police officer Eric Hudson delivers high fives, endless dance moves and pure happiness to our caregivers and visitors while he’s working. Life is too short not to have fun! Keep on spreading the love, my friend!,” they shared.

The video shows the officer Eric Hudson standing in front of the clinic singing and greeting everyone enthusiastically. Some of the visitors are also seen joining him.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received over 6,500 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“He literally makes me smile every morning. Thanks Eric for the sunshine,” posted an Instagram user. “He is actually the best!!!! Makes my morning better,” shared another. “I saw Mr. Hudson this morning and hoped he would be recognized. I’m so grateful for him!,” commented a third. “He always makes my day ,” expressed a fourth.

Police officer Hudson too reacted to his video. “I truly appreciate the love you all are showing me, and hopefully we’ll continue to jam at E 89th. Street. LETS GOOOOO,” he wrote.

