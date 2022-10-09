Home / Trending / Pregnant woman tries to capture video of baby kicking, then this happens. Watch

Pregnant woman tries to capture video of baby kicking, then this happens. Watch

Published on Oct 09, 2022 08:18 PM IST

This video that shows a pregnant woman trying to capture her baby kicking was posted on Instagram.

The image is taken from the video that shows a pregnant woman trying to capture her baby kicking. (Instagram/@catsdoingthings)
ByArfa Javaid

Parents who are expecting want to document each and every moment - right from the day they realise until their child's first few years to keep a memory they'll relish forever. Just like this mom-to-be in a video shared on Instagram. The video shows the pregnant woman trying to record her baby kicking when her fur baby bumps in and sits on her stomach. The video is super cute and may win your heart left, right, and centre.

The video is credited to a TikTok user who uses the handle @alyssadishmon. It was reshared by Insta page Cat Doing Things with the caption, "You are not allowed to replace me." A text insert appears on the video that adds context to it. It reads, "When you're trying to take a video of human baby kicking but fur baby has other plans."

Watch the video below:

Since being shared six days ago on Instagram, the video has accumulated more than 7.1 lakh views, 48,300 likes and hundreds of comments.

"Look at me. I'm the baby now," posted an Instagram user. "The kitty is reminding you who it's really about," remarked another. "This is hilarious!! I love the voice over. So appropriate!!" expressed a third. "Furr baby was there first," shared a fourth.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Copy

