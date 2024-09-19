Prime Video slammed for The Office trailer amid Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s return-to-work mandate: ‘Not too late to delete’

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently shared an internal memo about the company’s return-to-office policy. He said that the company has decided to “return to being in the office” the way it was before the pandemic. “When we look back over the last five years, we continue to believe that the advantages of being together in the office are significant,” he stated. Amid the chatter about this memo, a video by Prime Video, a streaming service by Amazon, has garnered negative attention, with people slamming it. It's the trailer for the remake of the famous sitcom The Office, which also features a joke about RTO. Prime Video's The Office trailer, which dropped amid Amazon CEO's RTO mandate, irritated people. (YouTube/Prime Video AU & NZ)

Watch the Australian remake of The Office here:

What else does the mandate say?

“Before the pandemic, not everybody was in the office five days a week, every week. If you or your child were sick, if you had some sort of house emergency, if you were on the road seeing customers or partners, if you needed a day or two to finish coding in a more isolated environment, people worked remotely. This was understood, and will be moving forward as well. But, before the pandemic, it was not a given that folks could work remotely two days a week, and that will also be true moving forward—our expectation is that people will be in the office outside of extenuating circumstances (like the ones mentioned above) or if you already have a Remote Work Exception approved through your s-team leader,” reads a part of the memo by the CEO.

How did social media users react to this trailer:

“Amazon dropping a trailer for a remake of The Office about mandatory RTO we are so cooked,” posted an X user. “Joke about how much RTO sucks on a show broadcast on Amazon,” added another.

A third commented, “Dear Prime. It's not too late to delete this.” A fourth wrote, “Cancel it now. Please.”

Many also shared that they didn’t find the trailer funny.

The Office:

The franchise started in the UK and later made waves among viewers in America. Prime Video’s Australia remake of The Office, in a first, features a female boss.