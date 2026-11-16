Prince William and Catherine take Mumbai Metro from Vidhan Bhavan to Bandra-Kurla Complex

Britain's Prince William and Princess Kate travelled on the Mumbai Metro from Vidhan Bhavan to Bandra-Kurla Complex on Monday (November 16), as part of their three-day visit to India. The royal couple, who are in Mumbai for the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards, also met cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, played gully cricket with schoolchildren and enjoyed traditional kulhad chai earlier in the day.

Prince William and Catherine travelled on Mumbai's Metro during their three-day India visit. (X/ANI)

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(Also read: Prince William and Kate Middleton's first few hours in India: Kulhad chai and gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar)

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According to a video shared by news agency PTI on X, the Prince and Princess of Wales travelled between Vidhan Bhavan and Bandra-Kurla Complex stations on the city's Metro network.

Watch the clip here:

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{{^usCountry}} Another video posted by ANI shows the royal couple at the Metro station before boarding a train. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another video posted by ANI shows the royal couple at the Metro station before boarding a train. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Reuters, the Metro visit was intended to highlight cooperation between India and Britain in promoting economic growth and environmentally friendly transport.

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The engagement also reflected the environmental focus of the couple's India visit, which includes discussions and events centred on sustainability and climate solutions.

Royal couple play gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar

Earlier on Monday, William and Kate joined Sachin Tendulkar and schoolchildren for a game of gully cricket at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai.

The couple took turns batting during the friendly game, while William also bowled to Kate and Tendulkar.

(Also read: ‘Namaste Mumbai’: Prince William and Kate share pics from Maximum City)

They were welcomed with traditional dhol tasha music and later sampled cutting chai served in earthen kulhads at a tea stall.

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The visit marks the royal couple's return to India after a decade. They previously visited the country in April 2016, when they also played cricket with Tendulkar.

Earthshot Prize ceremony scheduled for November 17

The couple are visiting India for the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards, scheduled to take place in Mumbai on Tuesday (November 17).

According to the Earthshot Prize's official announcement, the ceremony will recognise five environmental innovators, with each winner receiving £1 million to expand their solutions.

Founded by Prince William in 2020, the initiative supports projects addressing climate change, pollution, biodiversity loss and other environmental challenges.

The royal couple are also expected to travel to New Delhi on Wednesday (November 18), where they will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before concluding their India visit.

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