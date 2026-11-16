Prince William tried playing the Assamese pepa during his 2016 Kaziranga visit with Catherine

Prince William and Kate Middleton are back in Mumbai, nearly 11 years after their first official visit to India together in April 2016. Their earlier tour took them to several parts of the country, including Assam, where the royal couple received a traditional welcome during their stay near Kaziranga National Park. The evening featured local music, dance and a campfire gathering.

How Assam welcomed Prince William and Kate in 2016

Prince William and Kate during their 2016 visit to Kaziranga in Assam.

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The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Assam on April 12, 2016, as part of their week-long tour of India and Bhutan. They travelled to Kaziranga and stayed at Diphlu River Lodge, close to the national park.

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A campfire had been arranged at the lodge, where local singers, musicians and dancers welcomed the couple with traditional performances. William and Kate watched the artists perform and spent time interacting with them.

A report by ABC News described the welcome as an intimate gathering around a campfire, with singers and dancers dressed in vibrant costumes. Kate wore a patterned Anna Sui dress for the occasion.

(Also Read: Prince William and Kate Middleton's first few hours in India: Kulhad chai and gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar)

William tried playing a traditional Assamese instrument

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{{^usCountry}} The performances included Bihu, one of Assam's best-known folk dance traditions, and Jhumur, a dance form associated with the state's tea garden communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The performances included Bihu, one of Assam's best-known folk dance traditions, and Jhumur, a dance form associated with the state's tea garden communities. {{/usCountry}}

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The visit took place just ahead of Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, which marks the Assamese New Year and the arrival of spring. The festival is celebrated with music, dance and community gatherings.

During the interaction, William also tried playing the pepa, a traditional Assamese wind instrument made from buffalo horn. He asked one of the musicians how old he was when he began playing it, as reported by The Indian Express.

Their visit also focused on wildlife conservation

The Assam leg of the tour also highlighted wildlife conservation. William and Kate visited Kaziranga National Park, known for its one-horned rhinoceros population, and went on a safari. They also met forest officials and conservation workers to learn about efforts to protect the animals from poaching and illegal wildlife trade.

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