Propose Day 2021: These memes by tweeple may tickle your funny bone

Whether you are in a committed relationship or single, these memes on Propose Day will definitely leave you giggling.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:40 PM IST
The image shows a funny meme for Propose Day 2021.(Twitter/@Burnhypocricy)

The Valentine’s week has kickstarted with rose day. On the second day of this love-filled week people celebrate propose day. On this special occasion many express their love for their beloved through a proposal. Netizens have flooded Twitter with several lovely wishes and posts on this day that prompted the hashtag #ProposeDay to trend on Twitter.

However, some netizens have taken a more hilarious route by dishing out rib-tickling memes. Whether you are in a committed relationship or single, these memes will definitely leave you giggling.

Here are some of the best ones on Twitter

The good old school days

When dreams meet reality

Munna Bhai asking the real question

The expression though

Another hilarious one

Check out these memes too

What do you think of these? Did you relate to any?

propose day twitter trending
