Proud dad shares post on 10-year-old son’s act of kindness. It’s heartwarming
“We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone,” these words by former US President Ronald Reagan perfectly capture the essence of a post which is now winning people’s hearts on Twitter. There is a possibility that the story detailed in the share will win you over too.
Ravi Kahlon, a lawmaker from British Columbia, took to Twitter to share an incident involving his son and his classmate. He shared how his 10-year-old son, along with a friend, decided to give company to a new kid sitting alone during lunch hour at school. The post is complete with an image of a letter that Kahlon’s son received from the new kid.
“Proud dad moment today. My 10yr old son saw a new kid sitting by himself. Another friend and he decided to hang out with him over lunch. He got this lovely note at the end of the day,” Kahlon tweeted.
Take a look at the entire post:
Since being shared a day ago on January 14, the post has gathered more than 4.1 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also amassed tons of comments. While some praised Kahlon’s son, other wrote how the wholesomeness of the affair made them shed happy tears. A few also shared experiences from their childhood.
“As a kid that went to 6 different schools, this made me want to cry. I struggled so hard to make friends till date. Always being the new kid can be depressing & lonely, hugs to your son!” wrote a Twitter user. “What a kind gesture from your son. Also, that note is so formal and sweet. Nice stuff like this just ripples out. Your son's act and your writing about it probably inspired a 1000 acts of kindness just today. Think what those will inspire!” shared another.
Here’s how others reacted:
What do you think about the incident?
