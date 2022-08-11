Proud mama rents billboard to celebrate daughter’s doctorate degree

There are certain stories on the Internet which showcase the love that parents have for their children. The tales also capture how the achievements of the kids make their parents proud. Such a story was shared on Facebook which is about a mama who rented a billboard to celebrate her daughter’s doctorate degree.

Facebook user Kendra Busbee shared a picture on her personal page. The image shows her daughter standing in front of the billboard she rented. “You must be my shining star. You were going to shine no matter where you are! I am the proudest mommy bean. I love you Dr Kristine S Smalls,” she shared along with the image.

‘I got on the phone and I started making phone calls: 'You know where I can get a billboard and who I can reach out to?'. I reached out to someone that just opened up a bakery and she directed me to someone that she used for her billboard and they gave me an amazing price,” Busbee told Good Morning America. "She just stood there in shock. So I hugged her. She hugged me back. And I said, 'We did it, baby. You did it’,” she added while talking about how her daughter reacted to seeing the billboard.

Take a look at the post:

Since being posted, the share has accumulated nearly 400 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many wrote congratulations to show their reactions. “That’s awesome,” wrote a Facebook user. “So proud,” shared another.

