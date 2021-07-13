‘Proud of my boy,’ says Priyanka Gandhi in tweet about son Raihan Vadra’s photography exhibition

A heartwarming post by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra about her son Raihan Vadra is winning hearts on social media. In a post shared on Twitter, she shared details about Raihan’s first photography exhibition, adding that she is proud of her son.

“Proud of my boy for finding his own path and working hard towards his goals,” she posted on Twitter. “His 1st exhibition, ‘Dark Perception: An Exposition of Light, Space and Time’, is currently up at Bikaner House, New Delhi,” she wrote further.

The post is complete with two photos - while one mentions details about the exhibition, the other is a picture of the two clicking a selfie together.

Take a look at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s tweet below:

The post, since being shared on July 12, has collected over 24,000 likes and several comments from tweeple.

Raihan Vadra also replied to his mother with a heartening tweet. Here’s what he tweeted:

Raihan Rajiv Vadra is the son of Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra. He has shared several of his photos on his Instagram page. In fact, eagle-eyed netizens even noticed a photo clicked by Raihan in a photo frame on a wall behind Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a video he posted.

