Picture of Mount Everest spotted in Rahul Gandhi's video wows people. Guess who clicked it?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, appeared in a video while releasing a white paper on the Covid19 pandemic. In the video, he is seen sitting facing the camera with a beautiful framed picture of Mount Everest hanging on the wall behind him. This picture soon captured people’s attention and has since created a buzz on Twitter.

Architect Seetu Mahajan Kohli tweeted about the picture. “I love the photograph at the back! It’s gorg. Is it yours @raihanrvadra?” she wrote while tagging Rahul Gandhi's nephew Raihan Rajiv Vadra, son of Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra.

Raihan Rajiv Vadra soon reacted to the tweet and confirmed that it is indeed him who clicked the picture:

Yupp! — Raihan Rajiv Vadra (@raihanrvadra) June 22, 2021

Raihan Rajiv Vadra had shared the image on his Instagram handle back in February. “On Top of The World!” he wrote. Then added, “Mt. Everest from the sky!”

What are your thoughts on the viral image?