Pullela Gopichand, Saina Nehwal and others meet Tim Cook, share their Apple Watch experience

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook is in India for the launch of the company’s physical stores in Mumbai and Delhi. Amid this, he stopped by a badminton court to meet Indian athletes to witness how ‘Apple Watch helps them train’. Not just this, he even played the sport with them. Tim Cook has now shared a few pictures on his Twitter handle, and they have taken social media by storm.

Apple CEO Tim Cook interacting with Pullela Gopichand, Saina Nehwal and others. (Twitter/@tim_cook)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Great meeting Coach Gopichand and badminton champions Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi, Chirag Shetty, and Parupalli Kashyap, who have played a part in putting badminton on the map for India. We served, smashed, and talked about how Apple Watch helps them train!” wrote Tim Cook while sharing a few pictures.

The first picture shows the Apple CEO and Srikanth Kidambi standing in a badminton court, each holding a racquet. Another shows Tim Cook having a conversation with Coach Pullela Gopichand and some badminton players. The third picture shows Cook engrossed in a deep conversation with Coach Pullela Gopichand and players Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi, Chirag Shetty, and Parupalli Kashyap.

Take a look at the pics shared by Tim Cook below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pictures were shared a day ago. They have since accumulated over 1.1 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to express their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Great to see you having a good time in India. First the vada pav with @MadhuriDixit and now this,” posted an individual. Another added, “Marketing at its peak!” “Coach Gopichand is an absolute rockstar!” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “Loved the humility in Mr Tim Cook, he interacted with great respect to all Indians….” “Welcome to India,” shared a fifth.

Also Read: Artist uses AI to generate pics of elderly women on skates

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON