Pune Computer Science graduate rejects tech job to study Indian culture through Gurukul system

A Computer Science degree is often seen as a ticket to a stable, well-paying career in the tech industry. But one graduate has taken a very different path, choosing to turn down a job offer after graduation to study Indian culture and philosophy instead.

A CS graduate explains why he turned down a job at ZS Associates (Representational image)

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Nirbhay Shah, a graduate of the Pune Institute of Computer Technology, revealed that he rejected a tech role at ZS Associates and will spend the next two years at a spiritual and educational centre in Maharashtra.

The road less travelled

In a LinkedIn post shared yesterday, Shah indicated that he will take the road less travelled by rejecting a tech job in favour of a philosophy degree. He explained that for the next two years, he will learn more about Indian culture, philosophy and values through the traditional ‘Gurukul’ system.

“Just graduated from Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT). While I was fortunate to receive a job offer from ZS associates, I've decided to take a different path,” Shah wrote in his LinkedIn post.

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{{^usCountry}} “For the next two years, I'll be joining Tattvagyan Vidhyapeeth, where I'll study philosophy, literature, Indian culture, and values through the traditional Gurukul system,” he revealed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For the next two years, I'll be joining Tattvagyan Vidhyapeeth, where I'll study philosophy, literature, Indian culture, and values through the traditional Gurukul system,” he revealed. {{/usCountry}}

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He acknowledged that the path would not be easy, but at the same time he is excited for it.

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“Stepping away from the internet won't be easy, but I'm excited to embrace a completely different way of learning and growing,” said the young Computer Science graduate. “Looking forward to this new chapter and all that it has to teach me.”

Post sparks debate

Tatvagyan Vidyapeeth was established by Pandurang Shastri Athavale, popularly known as "Dada", who founded the Swadhyay movement in the 1950s. Rather than a conventional university or degree-granting institution, it serves as one of the movement's main campuses and hosts spiritual discourses, study sessions and cultural programmes.

Shah’s decision to choose spirituality over a stable job led to a spirited conversation on X.

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“Bro decided to escape this rat race and find true meaning of life. I wonder how he convinced his parents especially after doing Btech from a good college and getting a good job offer. Is this what true freedom looks like?” one X user wondered.

Another person pointed out that not everyone can afford to reject a job. “Decisions like this often require a financial safety net. Tbh this is not for everyone. But make enough money that your child has the opportunity to take a decision like this,” the X user said.

“Peace of mind is new richness,” a user opined.

(Also read: ₹35 LPA job at Japanese firm to become IPS officer: 'Self-belief can do wonders'">IIT Delhi graduate turned down ₹35 LPA job at Japanese firm to become IPS officer: 'Self-belief can do wonders')

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