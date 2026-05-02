Pune man says ‘3 LPA job is not that bad’, urges freshers to stop waiting for high packages

A Pune man has sparked a discussion on social media after sharing his views on why freshers should not dismiss a ₹3 LPA job, especially in the current employment market. Taking to Instagram, Nihar Patil shared a video in which he said that starting with a modest salary can still offer valuable lessons, industry exposure and long term growth opportunities.

A Pune man shared why a ₹ 3 LPA job was not bad, saying first jobs taught discipline, patience and clarity.(Instagram/fit.nihar)

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(Also read: Indian student in US considers return after failing to secure permanent job: ‘I have a loan to pay off’)

In the video, Patil said, "3 LPA Job is not that bad. Don't hate me for saying this. But let me tell you something. In today's market, even those jobs are not easily available. I am saying this because I have started from there. That phase helped me understand what I am good at and what I am not. Everybody starts from somewhere."

He added that a first job often teaches young professionals much more than just technical work. According to him, it introduces them to the basics of IT, office culture and the realities of choosing a domain. He said, "That first job teaches you basics of IT, office culture and whether the domain you are actually working in is worth it or not."

‘Employment is more important than package’

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{{^usCountry}} Patil also spoke about the financial discipline that comes with earning an entry level salary. He said the phase teaches people how to manage ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 per month and called it a life lesson based on his own experience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patil also spoke about the financial discipline that comes with earning an entry level salary. He said the phase teaches people how to manage ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 per month and called it a life lesson based on his own experience. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Today everyone wants to jump directly to 1 lakh per month, 2 lakh per month, but the truth is, package is not the main thing. Employment is," he said. He further explained that growth depends on how a person shapes their journey after getting the first opportunity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Today everyone wants to jump directly to 1 lakh per month, 2 lakh per month, but the truth is, package is not the main thing. Employment is," he said. He further explained that growth depends on how a person shapes their journey after getting the first opportunity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Going from 3 LPA to 15 LPA plus is not impossible. But that journey teaches you skills, clarity, patience and confidence," Patil said, adding that waiting endlessly for a high package can make people miss real opportunities and sometimes leave them unemployed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Going from 3 LPA to 15 LPA plus is not impossible. But that journey teaches you skills, clarity, patience and confidence," Patil said, adding that waiting endlessly for a high package can make people miss real opportunities and sometimes leave them unemployed. {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

The clip was shared with a caption that read, "Don’t chase salary first. Chase learning and experience."

Social media reacts

The video drew mixed reactions from social media users. While some agreed with Patil’s advice, others felt that entry level salaries should still be questioned in today’s economy.

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One user wrote, "This is practical advice. Getting into the industry first matters a lot." Another said, "Freshers should focus on skills, but companies should also pay them better."

(Also read: Kanpur girl leaves ₹4 LPA job at TCS to make nearly ₹14 LPA on her own terms: ‘Couldn’t afford expensive education’)

One person wrote, "This is true. My first salary was low, but it helped me understand the industry." Another added, "High package dreams are okay, but experience also matters." A user also remarked, "The job market is tough, so any decent start is better than waiting forever."

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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