Puppies enjoy running after their mama in wholesome video. Watch

Do you love seeing animals bond with their little ones? Then this video recently shared on Twitter will delight you and warm your hearts. The video, since being shared, has accumulated lots of beautiful reactions. The clip captures a moment of joy between a dog and its puppies. “Family fun,” reads the caption of the post.

The video opens to show several puppies running behind their mama. The dog is seen moving from left to right, giving its children a good chase. She halts at a place only for a few seconds, and then runs again in the opposite direction.

Watch this wholesome video which might delight you:

Since being shared two days ago, the clip has received over six lakh views. A lot of comments have poured in too.

“What a happy family living their best lives,” wrote an individual with a clapping hands emoticon. “This is just so beautiful,” posted another. “Most adorable,” remarked a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

