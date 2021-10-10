Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Puppies enjoy running after their mama in wholesome video. Watch
trending

Puppies enjoy running after their mama in wholesome video. Watch

The video captures a moment of pure joy between a mama dog and her puppies and makes for a delightful watch. 
The puppies running behind the mama dog.(Twitter/@fred035schultz)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 03:06 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

Do you love seeing animals bond with their little ones? Then this video recently shared on Twitter will delight you and warm your hearts. The video, since being shared, has accumulated lots of beautiful reactions. The clip captures a moment of joy between a dog and its puppies. “Family fun,” reads the caption of the post.

The video opens to show several puppies running behind their mama. The dog is seen moving from left to right, giving its children a good chase. She halts at a place only for a few seconds, and then runs again in the opposite direction.

Watch this wholesome video which might delight you:

RELATED STORIES

Since being shared two days ago, the clip has received over six lakh views. A lot of comments have poured in too.

“What a happy family living their best lives,” wrote an individual with a clapping hands emoticon. “This is just so beautiful,” posted another. “Most adorable,” remarked a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dogs pets
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Doggo’s reaction after losing treats in a game is priceless. Watch

Squid Game memes with desi twist leave people chuckling. Seen them yet?

US man wears traditional Indian attire, grooves to Chogada from Loveyatri. Watch

Mama cat startles her little kitten. Watch hilariously adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP