Puppy uses mama dog’s ear as a blanket, video will make you say ‘aww’

Are you having a bad day? If yes, we have something that will instantly make you smile. This video, shared by Twitter page @buitengebieden, shows an adorable puppy hiding under its mama’s ear.

Puppy trying to hide under dog's ear. (X/@buitengebieden,)

The video opens to show a dog lying down on a bed. As the puppy reaches its mama, it climbs on top of her and uses her ear as a blanket to sleep in. The entire time, the mama stays calm and lets the puppy do what it wants.

In the caption of the post, @buitengebieden wrote, “Puppy using mamma’s ear as a blanket.”

Watch the video of the mama dog and puppy here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago on the microblogging platform. The share has already garnered more than three million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. Many found the video adorable.

Check out what people are saying about the video here:

An individual wrote, “Aww, the puppy looks tired.”

A second said, “I think we could all use to cuddle up with a warm dog with soft ears right now.”

A third commented, “That’s so sweet.”

“The things Moms put up with! Lol!” Said a fourth.

A fifth added, “So adorable and cute!”

What are your thoughts on this video?

