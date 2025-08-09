‘Purest form of love’: Elephant’s affectionate gesture towards caretaker melts hearts. Video

Elephants are often regarded as among the most intelligent and emotionally aware animals on Earth. These gentle giants are known for their close bonds, both with their herd and with trusted human companions. A recent video shared on Instagram by Elephant Nature Park has touched countless hearts, capturing a tender moment between an elephant and her caretaker. A tender moment between an elephant and her caretaker melted hearts online.(Instagram/elephantnaturepark)

A bond beyond words

The clip features elephant caretaker Lek Chailert standing close to an elephant named Faa Mai. In the video, the elephant gently lowers her head and wraps her trunk around Chailert, who smiles warmly while standing beneath her chin. Other elephants can be seen nearby, creating a peaceful scene.

Take a look here at the clip:

The caption posted with the video reads, “Faa Mai has always loved and protected her mommy Lek, often showing her playful and affectionate side. This is one of those special moments where Faa Mai’s love shines through in the most adorable way. Elephants may not communicate like humans, but their emotions run deep. Their behaviour often reflects kindness, gentleness, and empathy, especially toward their loved ones. This is the beauty of elephant society, and we are lucky to witness and learn from them every day.”

Internet reacts with love

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered more than one lakh views and drawn an outpouring of admiration from viewers. Social media users praised the bond between Faa Mai and her caretaker, describing it as “the purest form of love” and “proof that animals feel just as deeply as humans.” One user commented that it was “the most beautiful thing I have seen all week,” while another said the moment “restores faith in kindness.”

A viewer remarked, “This makes me want to protect elephants even more,” while another wrote, “This video should be shown to everyone who doubts animal emotions.”