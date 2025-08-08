Elephant enjoys solo swim, gleefully trumpets to urge friends to join. Video

In a heart-melting video that has captured the attention of social media users, an elephant is seen joyfully swimming in a flowing river while attempting to call her reluctant friends to join her. The video, shared by Lek Chailert, founder of the Save Elephant Foundation, has quickly won the affection of viewers across the internet. A heartwarming video showed an elephant enjoying a river swim while calling her friends to join.(Instagram/lek_chailert)

A call to the herd

The clip features an elephant named Hom Nuan blissfully enjoying a swim in the river. Her joy is evident, but her happiness seemed incomplete without the company of her companions. As explained in the caption shared by Chailert, “Hom Nuan went swimming, but her two elephant friends, Aung Kham and Rattana Kham, refused to join her. So, she used her soprano trumpeting to get their attention—calling out with joy, letting them know how much fun she was having, and inviting them to join her in the water.”

Watch the clip here:

Her expressive trumpeting, almost melodic in nature, highlights not only the intelligence of these majestic animals but also the deep emotional bonds they form. While her friends remained hesitant on the shore, Hom Nuan’s spirited enthusiasm turned an ordinary moment into a heartwarming spectacle.

Internet gushes over the elephant’s joy

The video has garnered over 36k views and sparked a wave of heartwarming reactions online.

One user emotionally commented, “This made my day. The sound of her call is so beautiful.” Another viewer wrote, “Animals truly feel and express emotions — just look at her excitement!” A third remarked, “She just wanted her friends to have fun with her. This is so touching.” A viewer noted, “The way she calls out is almost like singing… absolutely mesmerising.” Someone else said, “Elephants are such emotional beings. This is so beautiful.” Another user added, “I could watch this on loop forever — it’s that soothing.”