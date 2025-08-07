'Wholesome vibes': Herd celebrates as elephant gives birth in the wild, video melts hearts

A heart-touching moment from the wild has captured the attention of millions online. Shared widely on X (formerly Twitter), the video captured a herd of elephants gathering around a newborn calf just moments after it was born. Elephants huddled close to welcome a newborn in the rain, leaving viewers emotional.(@AMAZlNGNATURE/X)

The viral video was shared by @AMAZlNGNATURE, with the caption, “An elephant gives birth, then the whole herd comes over to greet and protect.”

The gentle moment, captured in light rain, has touched hearts online.

The herd’s reaction felt nothing short of a celebration. As soon as the calf was born, the elephants rushed in with excitement. Some gently touched the calf with their trunks, others stood in a close circle as if shielding it from the world.

Check out the video here:

The herd’s behaviour was more than just protective; it was emotional. Elephants are known for their intelligence, but moments like this reveal their true feelings. As they surrounded the newborn, there was no panic, only calm, careful movements.

Internet reacts with joy:

The video was shared on Aug 4, 2025, and since then, it has garnered over 4.5 million views and several comments.

Viewers flooded the comments with love and awe as the video gained attention across social media.

One of the users, @C0lonelX, commented, “Wholesome herd vibes, love to see it.”

A second user, Sanjay Vatts, commented, “New life is welcomed by all.”

Another user, @gurjarpm578, commented, “Elephants are known for their strong family bonds and social structure. When a new calf is born, the herd comes together to welcome and protect it, showing incredible care and compassion.”

Many users called the moment “pure,” “magical,” and “a reminder of what real love looks like.” Some even said they watched it more than once, unable to get over the calm joy shared by the elephants.