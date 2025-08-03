Elephant holds own trunk while napping, melts hearts with tender moment. Video

A heartwarming video of an elephant peacefully taking a nap while gently holding her own trunk is winning hearts across the internet. Shared by the Instagram account ‘Elephant Nature Park’, the touching footage features an elephant named MalaiThong in a moment of serene stillness, reminding viewers of the profound emotional intelligence elephants are known to possess. A video of an elephant holding its own trunk while napping touched hearts online.(Instagram/elephantnaturepark)

The clip captures MalaiThong standing quietly in the sanctuary on a cool, drizzly day, her trunk tenderly curled against her lip as she slowly closes her eyes for a peaceful nap.

Take a look here at the video:

The meaning behind the gesture

The video is shared with a caption that reads, "Have you ever seen an elephant hold her own trunk while taking a nap? On a cool, drizzly day, MalaiThong gently curled her trunk against her lip and slowly closed her eyes for a peaceful standing nap. This tender gesture shows just how safe and relaxed she feels in her sanctuary home. Elephants often hold their own trunks like this when they’re feeling calm and content. It’s a bit like a child hugging a stuffed animal or sucking their thumb before bed. A simple, soothing act that helps lull them into restful sleep."

The sanctuary, known for rescuing and rehabilitating elephants, frequently shares glimpses into the emotional lives of these gentle giants, offering viewers a rare window into their peaceful world.

Social media reacts with affection

The video has garnered over 23k views and sparked numerous heartwarming reactions from users.

One user expressed, "So sweet, so adorable, so beautiful!" while another remarked, "She looks so happy." Several others joined in to appreciate the moment, with one saying, "Thank you for sharing this sweet moment," and another adding, "Ohhhhhh this is so special to see."

The elephant's appearance also caught attention, with one viewer noting, "Adorable. Love the lashes." A comment summed up the sentiment shared by many: "What a sweet moment."