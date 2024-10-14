‘Put attitude in pocket, don’t say bhaiya’: Cab driver’s rules for passengers spark debate

A cab driver’s list of six rules for passengers has sparked a debate on Reddit, where some called his guidelines unreasonable and others applauded him for taking a stand against rude customers. The driver printed the six rules and hung them from the front passenger seat for the benefit of all customers. A cab driver's list of six rules for passengers has gone viral on Reddit.

Among other things, he demanded that passengers be polite and respectful in their interactions and refrain from calling him “bhaiya.” The cab driver also reminded passengers that they are not the owners of the vehicle. “The person driving the cab is the owner of the cab,” read his guidelines.

No attitude, please

In his now-viral list of rules, the cab driver also asked passengers not to show him “attitude” while in the cab. Rule number four on his list read: “Put your attitude in your pocket. Please don’t show to us because you are not giving more money to us.”

The driver had other demands too - like passengers closing the door slowly, speaking politely, and not using the term “bhaiya” while addressing him.

His last rule was the most important, going by the red colour used to emphasise it. Here, the cab driver said that passengers should not ask him to speed up just so they can reach their destination on time. “Don’t say to drive fast bee on time [sic],” the rules advised.

The list was shared on Reddit by a person who wrote: “I have booked a cab and the cab driver mentioned some guidelines on the cab! What do you think about these guidelines?”

Not unreasonable, but…

The list of rules proved to be divisive on the CarsIndia subreddit. While some said there was nothing wrong with setting boundaries, others were puzzled by the driver’s insistence on not being addressed “bhaiya.”

“Most points are fair but what's with - don't call us bhaiya?” asked one Reddit user.

“As long as the driver himself is respectful, I don’t see anything wrong with the guidelines. As for the ‘bhaiya’ part I understand it comes off as weird but I don’t think there’s anything wrong in calling them with whatever works in their regional language,” another person said, noting that he himself addressed auto and cab drivers as “Anna” down South.

A few people said that respect should flow both ways. “As long as it is mentioned for mutual respect it's perfectly fine. And things like closing the door softly and not disturbing the driver are basic manners,” a person opined.

However, others were less impressed. “The beginning made sense, but at the end it was just topped with a hypothetical ego & totalitarian attitude!” said a Reddit user.