‘Quantum Physics for Babies’: Woman in China amazed by AI, science books for kids in cafe

A woman in China was left surprised after spotting children’s books on complex subjects such as quantum physics, generative AI, rocket science and machine learning at a local shared space library.

A woman in China shared a kids’ library stocked with books on AI, machine learning and quantum physics. (Instagram/ import.elle)

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Taking to Instagram, the woman, named Elle, shared a video from a cafe where she had stopped for coffee. While waiting for her order, she noticed a rack of books meant for children and decided to show them to her followers.

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‘Quantum entanglement for babies’

In the clip, Elle is heard saying, “So, I just ordered my coffee. While it gets here, let me show you what books they have, like for kids. This is Quantum Entanglement for Babies. Uh, we have Generative AI. We have Electromagnetism, like, I mean, that's okay, then Rocket Science. This is amazing. This, guys, is General Relativity for Babies.”

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As she continued browsing through the shelf, she found more books on science and technology. “Like, dude, oh my god, Newtonian Physics, Quantum Physics. So, one here is Machine Learning for Babies. Guys, this is like, they're, they're literally showing babies how to do data processing and how to clean the data. And see, this is how the models are trained, like, simplified version. But this be, I mean, this is so cool,” she added.

‘Raising the next generation of tech geniuses’

Sharing the video, Elle wrote in the caption, “China is really raising the next generation of tech geniuses. Waiting for my daily coffee run and stumbled upon the local shared space library. Only in China will you find ‘Quantum Physics for Babies’ and ‘Generative AI’ casually sitting on the children's book racks.”

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She further added, “Honestly, it’s giving major main character energy for the next generation. As someone who spends all day in the tech and research world, seeing complex science made this aesthetic and accessible is everything. It makes you realise how fast the future is moving while you're just waiting for your latte to brew.”

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The video has received several reactions from Instagram users, many of whom were amused and impressed by the collection of books. One user wrote, “This is how you make children curious from the beginning.” Another said, “Meanwhile, we were still learning A for Apple at that age.”

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A third user commented, “This is actually brilliant. Complex ideas can be introduced early if explained simply.” Another reaction read, “China is seriously preparing kids for the future.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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