Quick Style dances to Atif Aslam, Shreya Ghoshal’s Tere Liye in Mumbai. Watch

The all-boy dance group from Norway, Quick Style, are on their maiden trip to India and has been collaborating with many big names in the country. Starting with former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, the dance group matched steps with Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Ravina Tandon on separate occasions. They even danced inside the Mumbai local to the tunes of Sonu Nigam’s Saathiya. Now, a video of them performing to a hit Bollywood track during an event in Mumbai has gone viral. The video has been winning people’s hearts left, right and centre and may have the same effect on you. Norway dance group Quick Style dancing to Atif Aslam and Shreya Ghoshal’s Tere Liye in Mumbai. (Instagram/@thequickstyle)

(Also Read: Virat Kohli dances with Norway dance group Quick Style in Mumbai, wows people)

“Never thought the day would come where thousands will come just to meet us and watch us perform. Thanks to everyone who came and to @marketcitykurla for hosting this in just a few days,” wrote Norway dance group Quick Style while sharing a video on Instagram. They added, “Full show coming out soon.” The video shows dance group Quick Style delivering a fiery performance in Mumbai’s Dublin Square to Atif Aslam and Shreya Ghoshal’s hit song Tere Liye. As they danced, the audience cheered them on. Many even sang along as the group grooved to the song picturised on Vivek Oberoi and Aruna Shields.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago on Instagram, the video has gone viral with 1.6 million views and still increasing. The share has also raked up numerous comments from netizens, including the dance group members.

Check out the reactions right here:

While dance group member Yasin Tatby wrote “Yyyysshhh”, Nasir Sirikhan added “The way everyone sang along.” Another group member Suleman Malik tagged Oskar Vigren, who is also a part of the Norwegian dance group, and dropped a heart emoticon. Vigren then dropped a comment that read, “Celebration.”

Indian dancer Mukti Mohan also reacted to the video. She wrote, “Clean and charismatic.” “Can’t get over this,” wrote an individual. Another added, “Mumbai x Quick Style was something else.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON